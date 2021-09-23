Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE LU opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Lufax has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 191.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth $95,355,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $42,889,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,817 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,015,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

