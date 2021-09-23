LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

