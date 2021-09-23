Linker Coin (LNC) Price Reaches $0.0731 on Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Linker Coin has a market cap of $8.25 million and $733.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00134906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

