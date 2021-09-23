Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$195.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$155.00 to C$195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $124.41 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,391,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

