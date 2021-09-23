LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Hold Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.50.

LGIH stock opened at $151.64 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 322.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

