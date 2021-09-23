Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Lexaria Bioscience stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $34.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 432.69% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEXX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 317,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a proprietary drug delivery technology company. Its technology DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.