Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.72.

Shares of LEN opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

