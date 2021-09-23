Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.72.
Shares of LEN opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
