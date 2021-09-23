Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Trading Up 32%

Shares of Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) were up 32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Get Legacy Education Alliance alerts:

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legacy Education Alliance had a net margin of 37.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.