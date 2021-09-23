LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Up 0.3%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.93. Approximately 6,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the quarter. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF makes up 2.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 25.15% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.