Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.64 million-$125.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.40 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 1,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,907. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.05 million, a PE ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

