L & S Advisors Inc Raises Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of REGL stock remained flat at $$67.58 during trading hours on Thursday. 22,473 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.