L & S Advisors Inc Has $5.63 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.26. The stock had a trading volume of 142,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,830. The firm has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.32 and its 200-day moving average is $194.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

