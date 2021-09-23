L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT traded down $7.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.53. 29,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.86. The firm has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

