L & S Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 88,688 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 88,688 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,935. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

