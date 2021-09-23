L & S Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 50,729 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,729 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.95. 18,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,670. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.