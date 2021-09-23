Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KIROY opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $2.5531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.16%.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

