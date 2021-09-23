Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $992.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

