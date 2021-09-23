Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 2,570.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Koppers were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Koppers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Koppers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Koppers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Koppers by 5.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

KOP opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $640.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

