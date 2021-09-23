Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kering has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.