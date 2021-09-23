Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €800.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €812.42 ($955.78).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €642.80 ($756.24) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €716.32 and its 200-day moving average is €690.45. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

