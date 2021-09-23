KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.51.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

