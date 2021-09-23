KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.79 and last traded at $80.79. Approximately 572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.59.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

