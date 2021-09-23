Kava (KAVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00174838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.88 or 0.00522354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00017874 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

