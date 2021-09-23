JustInvest LLC Sells 912 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JustInvest LLC cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.