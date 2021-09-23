JustInvest LLC Invests $470,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $223.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

