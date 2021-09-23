JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 8,972 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

