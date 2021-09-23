JustInvest LLC Acquires 100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.