Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

