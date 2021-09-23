JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Insider Acquires £19,988.80 in Stock

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) insider David Graham acquired 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £19,988.80 ($26,115.50).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 512.22 ($6.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £426.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 565.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 625.49. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a 52 week low of GBX 487.80 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 875.98 ($11.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

