JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €90.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €96.20 ($113.18).

FRA HEN3 opened at €79.66 ($93.72) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

