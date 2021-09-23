JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of YY opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. JOYY has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -93.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

