Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) PT Raised to C$2.50

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JRNGF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Journey Energy has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.35.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

