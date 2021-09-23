Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) PT Raised to C$2.50

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of JRNGF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Journey Energy has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.35.
About Journey Energy
