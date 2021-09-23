JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.94. 23,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average of $248.35. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.35.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

