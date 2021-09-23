JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 743 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,141.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.93. 6,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,624. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.

