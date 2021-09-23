JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,712 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 58,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $214.99. 82,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,604. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.39 and a 200 day moving average of $239.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

