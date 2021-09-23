JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,854 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,644 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,999,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,106. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.