JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 99,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 63,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

