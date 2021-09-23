JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,422 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173,115. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $239.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

