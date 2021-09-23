Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE JEF opened at $36.30 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

