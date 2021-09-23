Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $540.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $588.05.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $606.63 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $412.80 and a 1 year high of $610.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.39. The company has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

