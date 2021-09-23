JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,821,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,873 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

NASDAQ JD opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

