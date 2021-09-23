James Latham (LON:LTHM) Trading Up 0.4%

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,309 ($17.10) and last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.85). Approximately 3,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,285 ($16.79).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,271.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.72 million and a PE ratio of 17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

