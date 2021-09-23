Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $27,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $220,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

