Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Argus

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI opened at $78.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.07. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.98, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Itron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Itron by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Itron by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.