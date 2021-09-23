Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

ITRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.