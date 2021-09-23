Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in August

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 375,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,604.0 days.

OTCMKTS ISUZF opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

