Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in August

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 375,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,604.0 days.
OTCMKTS ISUZF opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.