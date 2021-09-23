iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Boosted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,039 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $35,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.72. 23,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,124. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day moving average of $147.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

