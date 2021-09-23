iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

