iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 357,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,167,171 shares.The stock last traded at $73.07 and had previously closed at $72.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

