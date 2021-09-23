iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,176.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 151,997 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 447.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $49.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29.

